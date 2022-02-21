This chic 2 Bedroom,1 Bath Napa Waterfront Condo with spectacular floor to ceiling living room windows showcases expansive and amazing Napa River water views as well as the Eastern hillside. This pretigious condo is located in downtown Napa in The Riverfront Residences on the Napa River in one of the most desired and coveted world destinations. Watch Boats, Gondolas, Kayaks, River Cruise Ships and People all from the comfort of this purely tony condo. This is a Rare Opportunity to live an Amazing Wine Country Lifestyle just outside your door. Walk to World Class Restaurants, Entertainment, Art, Festivals, Wineries, Shopping, The Oxbow Market, CIA and Vine Trail just steps away. Secure Lobby and Gated Parking Garage makes this your ideal Primary Residence or Pied a Terre. With so much to do and so much surrounding beauty, what an amazing weekend getaway! Beautiful hardwdood floors in living areas. Kitchens are equipped with GE Monogram SS appliances and slab granite counters. See Now!
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,395,000
