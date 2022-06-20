 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,780,000

2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,780,000

Welcome to this beautiful, fully renovated Zen inspired home, perched atop the hillside overlooking vineyards, yet only minutes to downtown Napa. The main residence, with high ceilings and abundant natural light, features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, office nook, workout room, living room with a fireplace, dining area, kitchen (with brand new top of the line appliances), balcony with breathtaking views, and a one car garage. A separate multipurpose guest house, with a half bath, balcony, and its own one car garage is just a few steps away from the main residence and showcases vaulted ceilings and expansive windows with natural light found in the main residence. Outside features include a spa and picnic table with hillside views, ample garden space, outdoor workshop/carport, and chicken coop. Some of the furnishings are transferrable with the property. 2239firstavenue

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News