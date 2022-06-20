2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,780,000

Welcome to this beautiful, fully renovated Zen inspired home, perched atop the hillside overlooking vineyards, yet only minutes to downtown Napa. The main residence, with high ceilings and abundant natural light, features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, office nook, workout room, living room with a fireplace, dining area, kitchen (with brand new top of the line appliances), balcony with breathtaking views, and a one car garage. A separate multipurpose guest house, with a half bath, balcony, and its own one car garage is just a few steps away from the main residence and showcases vaulted ceilings and expansive windows with natural light found in the main residence. Outside features include a spa and picnic table with hillside views, ample garden space, outdoor workshop/carport, and chicken coop. Some of the furnishings are transferrable with the property. 2239firstavenue