 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,950,000

2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,950,000

Location, location, location. This Victorian gem, designed by famed architect Luther Turton, has so much potential. A new foundation in 1993 raised the ground floor, allowing for an additional 1700 square feet of living space. Attic could also be finished as well. Plenty of room in the back yard for an ADU or garage/parking. Buyer to verify with Napa Planning Dept.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News