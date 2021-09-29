2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,997,000

 Skip to main content
Welcome to Camp Oxbow! Everyday will feel like you are on vacation! Walk directly across the street to the Oxbow Market, ride your bike on the numerous trails, take a kayak or paddle board on the river! This gorgeous 2 bedroom 1bath home has a HUGE basement perfect for storing your wines! Newer fridge and range, with an added office room in back! Covered outdoor backyard space with patio lights perfect for entertaining and an apple tree with bountiful fruits! Hurry this wont last long! This property is Zoned CT (Tourist Commercial) which also allows for Tasting Room, Retail or Restaurant use.

