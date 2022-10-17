2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,049,000

This Historic family farm that began as an egg farm and then Scrooges Christmas tree farm has not been available since 1968. This Coombsville opportunity includes 3 barns a small cottage and the turn of the century main house and an elevated bluff on which to build your dream home is being sold on a 1.96 acre parcel. The home has been remodeled over the years and has a built in sauna and wine cellar. Hardwood floors were salvaged from the old Dreamboat in south Napa and old coble stone from ships ballast. This home has an amazing history and is ready to share it with you. The cottage was the egg house and the 3 large barns are ready to be repurposed or go back in business. Do you have a horse or want to get one now is your chance. Truly a golden opportunity in East Napa.