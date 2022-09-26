 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,300,000

PRICE REDUCED! This secluded 310 acre Napa Estate property is the first time in decades on the market. Located between the Napa & Sonoma valleys, it has a unique chalet style home situated along Dry Creek which runs through the property. With 310 virgin acres of woodland filled with wildlife. This unique property is looking for a new owner to enjoy the solitude & natural beauty of this area. Possibilities abound for uses of the property which has two water wells & extensive water supply infrastructure. Past owners have enjoyed the property as a country retreat and a hunting property. Future owners may wish to expand agricultural uses at the property. The near 2100 sq. ft. home has an open floor plan-living room with a large fireplace & soaring bookshelves, dining room & kitchen. Including two bedroom suites with private balconies. The living area is built over a large garage/workshop. The drive to the house takes you back in time through neighboring properties, ending at this estate.

