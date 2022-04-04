 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,750,000

2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,750,000

This one acre gated country compound includes a charming one-story farmhouse in a vineyard environment, an 800 Sq Ft 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath guest house, a detached office/yoga/art studio, plus a 1,800 square foot shop and storage building with large entry doors on both ends. Located near the end of a country lane of vineyard and wineries. Main house has beautiful laminate floors throughout, vaulted ceiling, chefs kitchen and vineyard views.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News