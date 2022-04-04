2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,750,000

This one acre gated country compound includes a charming one-story farmhouse in a vineyard environment, an 800 Sq Ft 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath guest house, a detached office/yoga/art studio, plus a 1,800 square foot shop and storage building with large entry doors on both ends. Located near the end of a country lane of vineyard and wineries. Main house has beautiful laminate floors throughout, vaulted ceiling, chefs kitchen and vineyard views.