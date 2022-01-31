 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,875,950

This one acre gated country compound includes a charming one-story farmhouse in a vineyard environment, an 800 Sq Ft 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath guest house, a detached office/yoga/art studio, plus a 3,000 Sq Ft metal building 9-car garage/ shop/storage with 220 power. Located near the end of a country lane of vineyard and wineries. Main house has beautiful laminate floors throughout, vaulted ceiling, chefs kitchen and vineyard views.

Chef Mourad Lahlou, founder of the Michelin-starred Mourad and Aziza in San Francisco, will bring the flavors of Morocco to Oxbow Public Market when he opens Moro Napa this summer.

