 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $489,000

2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $489,000

Great location in the letter streets(Spencer's Addition). Bring your designer and ADU plans. Large lot 58x119 is perfect for additional home and garage and has a graded building pad. Current home is located at the rear of the lot. Please DO NOT Disturb. Some photos represent potential ADU design.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News