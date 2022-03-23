2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $499,000

Amazing value for this single-level home on over half an acre lot in desirable East Napa! Finally, a country home with city services just 5 minutes from downtown Napa and world class restaurants and wineries, and within the highly-rated Vichy school district, no less! New roof, 2 garages for 3 cars (or much more with all the off-street parking!) and plenty of storage space. One of the garages doubles as a workshop with custom car sprinklers, lights and A/C. Amazing opportunity to live in the heart of Wine Country, convenient Napa Valley location and infinite possibilities!