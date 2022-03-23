 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $499,000

2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $499,000

Amazing value for this single-level home on over half an acre lot in desirable East Napa! Finally, a country home with city services just 5 minutes from downtown Napa and world class restaurants and wineries, and within the highly-rated Vichy school district, no less! New roof, 2 garages for 3 cars (or much more with all the off-street parking!) and plenty of storage space. One of the garages doubles as a workshop with custom car sprinklers, lights and A/C. Amazing opportunity to live in the heart of Wine Country, convenient Napa Valley location and infinite possibilities!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

A Morimoto Asia, serving pan-Asian foods, will open in the former Basalt space at the corner of Third and Main streets in Napa. No opening date has yet been announced. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News