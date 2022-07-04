2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,495,000

Truly unique property only 10 minutes to downtown Napa. On 62 acres with views of Napa and hills, there is plenty of privacy on this gorgeous estate, The home, guest cottage and barn/art studio were built for artists using the rammed earth process. The rustic Santa Fe style home has a great room with soaring beamed ceilings on the main level. Upstairs is a bedroom with adjoining deck, bathroom and home office. Downstairs is a large primary bedroom and bath, with an additional family room or third bedroom. There are approximately two acres of vineyard, a personal wine cave, olive orchard, swimming pool, hot tub, and beautiful meandering paths and rock walls. The delightful guest house also has beautiful views of the valley. There is a large Barn/art studio and a horse paddock. The property is adjacent to Skyline park.