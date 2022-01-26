2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $559,000

Darling 1940's Bungalow that exudes charm as soon as you enter the gate. This home is set back from the street and is enhanced by the spacious front yard with lots of options for gardening fun. When you open the front door you are greeted by sweet entry that flows into a nice size living room overlooking both the front and rear yards. Off the living room is a bathroom that boasts character with its bead board ceilings and authentic tile floors from the homes era. An updated eat in kitchen featuring a gas range, pantry, and new hard surface flooring. A very nice size master bedroom with the second bedroom hosting the bead board ceiling once again. The darling rear yard with an artsy tree house can be accessed either through the kitchen or the second bedroom. There is lots of room for outdoor fun and a bonus carport as well! All this just a short distance to the Bel Aire Plaza, Trancas St corridor, Food Shed and more!