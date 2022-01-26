Darling 1940's Bungalow that exudes charm as soon as you enter the gate. This home is set back from the street and is enhanced by the spacious front yard with lots of options for gardening fun. When you open the front door you are greeted by sweet entry that flows into a nice size living room overlooking both the front and rear yards. Off the living room is a bathroom that boasts character with its bead board ceilings and authentic tile floors from the homes era. An updated eat in kitchen featuring a gas range, pantry, and new hard surface flooring. A very nice size master bedroom with the second bedroom hosting the bead board ceiling once again. The darling rear yard with an artsy tree house can be accessed either through the kitchen or the second bedroom. There is lots of room for outdoor fun and a bonus carport as well! All this just a short distance to the Bel Aire Plaza, Trancas St corridor, Food Shed and more!
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $559,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The owners of Ca’ Momi Osteria have announced via Facebook that they have permanently closed their restaurant in downtown Napa.
An attempted break-in Friday night on Elm Street led to the arrest of an El Sobrante man on suspicion of burglary and vandalism, Napa Police said.
This Yountville hotel complex sold for a record $356 million, the highest ever for Napa Valley.
A bed and breakfast the owner wants to call the Hotel California is headed for a historic Napa house following Planning Commission approval.
Speed limits for 12 city of Napa street segments are set to decrease 5 miles per hour following Napa City Council approval.
Groundwater proved to be a big topic when Venge Vineyards went before the Napa County Planning Commission.
After breaking the weekly record for new COVID-19 cases one week ago, Napa County reported a 43% increase in new coronavirus for the week of Jan. 14 to Jan. 20.
First things first: No, orange wine is not made from oranges. And frankly, it doesn’t taste like them either.
Napa Valley Unified School District joins some 40 other districts that have approved vaccine requirements for staff, students or both ahead before the state's July deadline.
With Napa City Council approval, adults will soon be able to purchase cannabis products from Napa's dispensaries without needing a medical use card.