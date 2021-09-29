 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $599,000

Lovely Alta Heights home. The three bedroom, two bathroom home is here waiting for you to create your own fabulous home while living the Napa Valley Lifestyle. Bring your contractor & vision to create your beautiful dream home or weekend retreat. This home is within walking distance to the heart of downtown Napa river waterfront, sprinkled with world class restaurants, wine bars, breweries & shopping. All within an easy short stroll, waiting for you to experience. The Oxbow & the Archer rooftop hotel with expansive views, just to name a few,allow you to dine & enjoy our world famous wines. Listen to Bottle Rock & watch fireworks from your rooftop patio & watch the beautiful sunsets. Now that's what you call location, location, location! Napa is conveniently close to San Franciso, the Northern coastal beaches, Redwoods, the Sierra's for skiing, along with Monterey & Carmel, all waiting for your outdoor adventures.

