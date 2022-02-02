2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $650,000

Wonderful opportunity to be able to bring this cute cottage back to life! Exceptionally large parcel with detached garage, ideal for multiple uses. Home is set back nicely from the street to not only provide a large open lawn area but a bit more privacy. Many features of the home are original however previous owner did expand the front bedroom many years ago. Seller states property operates on well water only, no report on GPM. City water would need to be hooked up by buyer/buyer to verify.