2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $675,000

An absolutely charming bungalow nestled in the heart of the Napa Valley. This beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home offers, a large jetted tub for self care and relaxing. The private quaint rear yard with a detached building offers great potential ADU. This sweet home is close to everything Napa has to offer! Whether it is a primary home or a weekend getaway, the amenities this home offers makes it the perfect Napa Valley retreat.

