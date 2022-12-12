 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $679,000

Sweet Napa Cottage located in the Gordon Terrace neighborhood of lovely vintage homes, just steps from the shops at Food City and a very short trip to all of Downtown. Featuring 2 bedrooms/1 bath and an extended kitchen area. Huge backyard space with endless possibilities. Original hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and new electrical panel. With some love and updating this little cottage will make a very special Home. Lease in place, Tenant occupied thru end of April 2023. Inspection reports and disclosures on file.

