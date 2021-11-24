2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $697,900

Be home before the New Year! This CUTE and thoughtfully remodeled Bungalow with ADU potential is waiting just for you in Downtown Napa. NEW ROOF on both the house and garage/2nd unit. Fully remodeled from top to bottom, this home features beautiful quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful modern farmhouse design touches throughout like the black quartz undermount sink, gorgeous LVP floors, and black light fixtures and hardware. French doors off of the kitchen flood the home with natural light and swing out to your wraparound rear deck. With this backyard, staying at home feels more like a staycation. Freshly landscaped, low maintenance front and rear yards. New windows throughout home. Garage/2nd unit also has new windows, laundry hookups, brand new tankless water heater, and electricity ready for your ADU dreams to come true! Schedule a showing today and make this home your own Napa Valley private escape or vacation rental!