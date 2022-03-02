Inviting vintage 1899 board and batten California Bungalow set in the ultra desirable Old Town Napa district known as The Patchett Preserve. It was renovated in 2000 and features warm wood floors, tastefully updated kitchen and baths, vaulted ceilings, an attached finished one car garage, and a quaint country kitchen door that opens to a lovely backyard space that is shaded by an old growth sequoia tree. This home and property offers the best of all worlds with its open concept kitchen and great room complete with a dutch barn style ceiling lines, the charm of its cottage style living, the lovely garden spaces waiting for your green thumb, and its wonderful locationall of which makes it a perfect little Napa urban oasis. Stroll to Fuller Park for your daily exercise, or jaunt over to breakfast, coffee, or dinner at one of the many fabulous downtown Napa restaurants.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $699,000
