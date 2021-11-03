2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $699,000

This CUTE and thoughtfully remodeled Bungalow is waiting just for you in Downtown Napa. Fully updated from top to bottom, this home features beautiful quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances including a slide-in gas range and oven with Air Fry and Wi-Fi! Adorned with beautiful modern farmhouse design touches like the black quartz undermount sink, gorgeous and durable luxury vinyl plank flooring, and black light fixtures and hardware throughout the home. The french doors off of the kitchen flood the home with natural light and swing out to your brand new wraparound rear deck. With this backyard, staying at home feels more like a staycation! Freshly landscaped, low maintenance front and rear yards. The garage also has a new roof and windows, and is ready for your ADU dreams to come true! Schedule a showing today and make this home your own private escape!