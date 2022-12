Wonderful historic slice of downtown Napa. Relax on your covered front porch and enjoy walking Brown St. to Farmers market and the various wine tasting rooms, restaurants and music venues of Napa. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been renovated, painted and is ready for you. Open floor plan, skylight, original hardwood floors, stone counter tops. Room for outdoor gardening, back yard patio parties and potential for garage conversion to JADU.