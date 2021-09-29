 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $725,000

Great bungelow in Fuller park area on a very quiet side St. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 updated baths! Bamboo floors everywhere but bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings and skylights create great open airy living space. Kitchen with updated appliances opens onto a deck which overlooks serene and private backyard. Single car garage with finished walls and newer garage door.

