2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $725,000

This charming property is the perfect and iconic Napa Valley Cottage located within Old Towne Napa and only a few blocks from historic Fuller Park! Improved in most every way and featuring wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, cozy fireplace and patio doors from each bedroom leading to the expansive rear yard. The extra large yard offers detached workshop / art studio / home office or just lots of storage plus a bocce ball / horseshoe court. Access for RV or boat storage adds to the list of the many features offered with this Wine Country Beauty!!

