Absolutely in the heart of downtown Napa is this turn of the century bungalow. Across from the Napa River overlooking the historic and gorgeous Hat Building. Walk to world class restaurants and everything downtown has to offer. Come home and uncork your favorite bottle of vino. Relax inside or outside in the spacious patio. Enjoy the Vine Trail for long walks and bike rides. This is a turnkey opportunity.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $749,000
