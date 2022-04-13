Welcome to 1152 Eggleston Street, quite likely the prettiest little white cottage just north of the highly desirable Calistoga Avenue District in Old Town Napa. This beautiful vintage 1900 haven offers the best of both worlds...peace of mind for today's living combined with the appeal of yesteryear. No stone was left unturned during the restoration of this I-house, and yet you'll still be charmed by the high ceilings, wood floors, moldings, contemporary light fixtures, butcher block countertops, and a cozy covered back porch. The exterior is surrounded by a lush colorful garden, multiple entertaining areas, and there's even a detached finished 1-car garage that could be converted to an accessory dwelling unit, artist studio or large home office space. Dozens of restaurants, wine tasting rooms and shops all within blocks will allow you to capture the essence of a wine country urban lifestyle.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $749,000
