Here is your chance to own a piece of history from 1900 with updates providing modern conveniences. Backs up to Napa Creek and last house before historic Seminary Street Bridge. Live in this cozy 2 beds, 1 bath, 696 sqft cottage home or use as a pied-a-terre located right around the corner from Barnhouse Cafe, walking distance to multiple restaurants, tasting rooms, and the luxuries of downtown living. Home improvements include: Central heat and air conditioning (movement and servicing of AC unit in 2020), select Oak hardwood flooring, newer hot water heater, interior painted in 2020, upgraded bathroom subway tile and painted exterior in 2021. Basement was partially finished with concrete slab and drywall in 2016 for added storage. Imagine living your Napa Valley cottage dream.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 61-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized Thursday after a collision at Jefferson Street and El Capitan Way, according to Napa Police.
Napa’s last newspaper distributor closes: longtime company almost made it to 50 years.
Napa's new Wingstop will offer wings, wings and more wings — from 11 a.m. to midnight.
One of the two people at the West Pueblo Avenue home was hospitalized Thursday at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to Napa Fire.
Anti-Semitic flyers were left early Thursday outside homes on Elm, Oak, Pine and other streets near a Napa synagogue, according to police.
This south Napa County business was ordered to pay $315,536 in back wages for 158 workers for failing to pay overtime.
Crystal McCarthy's friends and family have celebrated her life at two memorial events this month, and are set to come together for a memorial concert in Sacramento on Sunday.
The former schoolteacher had been sought in connection with an August 2021 incident at a Napa business, police reported.
A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, Calif.
Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza's potential conflict-of-interest related to a family land deal loomed large at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.