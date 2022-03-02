2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $750,000

Here is your chance to own a piece of history from 1900 with updates providing modern conveniences. Backs up to Napa Creek and last house before historic Seminary Street Bridge. Live in this cozy 2 beds, 1 bath, 696 sqft cottage home or use as a pied-a-terre located right around the corner from Barnhouse Cafe, walking distance to multiple restaurants, tasting rooms, and the luxuries of downtown living. Home improvements include: Central heat and air conditioning (movement and servicing of AC unit in 2020), select Oak hardwood flooring, newer hot water heater, interior painted in 2020, upgraded bathroom subway tile and painted exterior in 2021. Basement was partially finished with concrete slab and drywall in 2016 for added storage. Imagine living your Napa Valley cottage dream.