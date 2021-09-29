2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $799,000

In the world renowned Napa Valley, Mt. Veeder appellation is Lokoya Rd. Magical serenity awaits. Quaint and cozy cabin with attention to detail. Rustic beams with vaulted ceilings welcome in natures tranquility. Over 1.25 acres of walking trails and switch backs. You will truly experience outdoor living at its best. Enjoy various outdoor patios and decks where you can entertain or relax. In the evening, star gaze in a dream like setting framed by living giants. Only less than 10 miles from town and all that Wine Country has to offer. This opportunity will not last.