Timeless Gem! This lovely, single story, remodeled, home is located in the heart of Napa Valley. This property is immaculate and exudes pride of ownership. Spacious two bedrooms, two full baths, with radiant heat floors, gorgeous kitchen, includes all appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors, lots of natural light, coved ceilings, recessed lights, ceilings fans and more. The outdoor space is an extension of the interior living space. The impressive back yard has two kitchen areas, perfect for entertaining, lovely gardens, fire pit . RV parking. A lifetime of enjoyment. It's a turnkey property.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $800,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 40-year-old Napa man faces potential felony charges after a domestic dispute involving his fiancée, police reported.
Thomas O'Donnell, the man at the center of a controversy involving the former CHP commander, was indicted late last week for the death of Michael Harding.
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey, and thousands are without power in its wake.
A two-vehicle collision north of Calistoga on Christmas Eve left three people with major injuries, authorities reported.
Millions have the invisible, debilitating 'bendy body' disease. Why isn't the medical profession paying more attention?
Reading about EDS was like a dreadful slow reveal.
A motorcyclist was arrested Friday after leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit through Napa and Sonoma counties, according to St. Helena Police.
A person fell from the Imola Avenue bridge into the Napa River and Napa County Sheriff officers pulled the person from the water.
American Canyon says a homeowner didn't clean up a 1.25-acre property with debris around a partially burned house, so the city did. The bill is $181,000.
The cactus-inspired public art sculpture "Circulation," the city of Napa's largest to date, is expected to be installed near the triad of downtown roundabouts in 2023 after winning approval this year.
A 56-year-old Hayward man was arrested Tuesday after a vehicle pursuit that began in American Canyon ended with a crash in Napa, according to police.