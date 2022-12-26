 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $800,000

Timeless Gem! This lovely, single story, remodeled, home is located in the heart of Napa Valley. This property is immaculate and exudes pride of ownership. Spacious two bedrooms, two full baths, with radiant heat floors, gorgeous kitchen, includes all appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors, lots of natural light, coved ceilings, recessed lights, ceilings fans and more. The outdoor space is an extension of the interior living space. The impressive back yard has two kitchen areas, perfect for entertaining, lovely gardens, fire pit . RV parking. A lifetime of enjoyment. It's a turnkey property.

