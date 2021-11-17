2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $830,000

Looking for a Napa Valley retreat with vintage charm? This one may be a match! Built in 1927, this 2 bedroom/1 bath home offers many details which can be appreciated throughout. You are sure to love the custom inlay in the hardwood flooring at the entry paired with the arched walls that perfectly frame the living room. The freshly painted interior is a crisp and clean white, the perfect backdrop to compliment your personal style. The kitchen has been recently refreshed and offers a nice area for a breakfast nook and access to the laundry area which offers additional storage. A low maintenance backyard is a welcome addition with patio area, pergola and large side yard ideal for a garden area or additional off street parking. Don't miss the detached garage which is ready for your vision...Do you fancy a workshop? Office? Studio? If the house wasn't enough to love, the neighborhood is amazing and filled with charm, character and vintage inspiration around every corner!