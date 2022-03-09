Welcome Home to 1638 Spruce Street. A classic 1940's split level DeVita built home located on one of the most beautiful tree-lined streets in Old Town Napa. Situated on an almost 7000sq ft lot this crisp and clean white stucco home boasts plenty of living space and privacy both indoors and out. This character home still retains classic features of spacious breakfast nook, solid wood doors and vintage hardware, signature details include wood trim, built in cabinets, large vintage style picture window, and gleaming oak hardwood floors blended with updated central heating and AC, gas fireplace, unusually large closets for the era, basement with single car garage, workshop, storage and laundry. The yard is amazing with a spacious deck, overlooking your expansive lawn, majestic trees and fragrant camellia bushes that dot the yard. Perfect spot for BBQing & sunset viewing plus plenty of room for an ADU. Great Location! Great Neighborhood! Easy access to Downtown Napa & Food City Marketplace.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $844,000
