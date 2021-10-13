Enter through distinctive metal gates, past a private courtyard, to this iconic 2 bedroom/2 bath, single story downtown cottage. Blending vintage charm and modern amenities, you'll enjoy bamboo floors throughout, gas fireplace, new paint inside and out, central Heat & A/C, custom barn doors on the primary bedroom closet & stainless steel appliances. With a nod to history, the kitchen features not only freshly painted cabinets with new hardware, but reclaimed wood floating shelves & bartop taken from a La Jolla mansion & granite from the Bank of America building in San Francisco. Large windows with double pane glass reveal multiple outdoor areas with drought tolerant landscaping, a raised bed and mature trees, including Meyer lemon and fig. This property is ideal for entertaining, with a large living/dining room & double French doors leading to the expansive paved outdoor areas. An oversized 2 car garage at the end of a long driveway offers multiple uses, including great ADU potential
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $849,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Emergency workers notified of a childbirth Wednesday morning found a dead newborn baby off Soscol Avenue, according to Napa Police.
- Updated
One Napa resident died and another was seriously injured in separate motorcycle crashes during the weekend, according to CHP.
- Updated
You'll never guess where the Napa goats of Linda Vista ended up.
- Updated
The shooting followed a reported family dispute that drew police to a north Napa townhouse development Wednesday, according to the department.
- Updated
Nine Bay Area governments lay out conditions for relaxing mask rules, including lower transmission and illness rates and increased vaccination.
Update: Man detained near burning car near site of American Canyon fire, according to Napa County Sheriff’s Office
- Updated
The Newell Fire spread to 150 acres and caused a brief evacuation warning before fire crews stopped its forward progress, according to Cal Fire.
- Updated
A hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Napa resulted in the driver’s arrest on a felony drunken driving allegation, according to police.
- Updated
The arrests followed an attempted car break-in outside a south Napa wine warehouse, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
The Jean-Charles Boisset Collection has added another historical property to its stable of Napa Valley landmarks.
- Updated
Napa's historic post office lanterns get preservation update with new coverings.