Charming! Updated Turn of the Century Victorian 2++/1 with attached 1/1 unit. So cute! Rocking chair quaint front porch invites you into a wood floored parlor with high ceilings, grand moulding, lovely chandelier and big windows. Classic round columns invite you into a gracious and spacious dining room. Kitchen updated with granite, cabinets, etc... Newer tile in the bath with shower over the tub. Each bedroom has a cozy bonus room -perfect office, baby room, dressing area, craft room. Just off the kitchen are stacked washer/dryer in a closet. 2nd unit is delightful! Updated 1/1 with a cheery sunroom, living room, & kitchen and hook-ups for laundry. There's also a full basement that you can easily stand up in! There is a one car garage at the end of a long driveway. Great location, fun to see!
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $865,000
Here's a milestone in my Napa 1970s subdivision neighborhood — a home sold for a million dollars.
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
An environmental group says one more drive-thru is one too many.
A 76-year-old woman was trapped for several hours when her arm was caught in her SUV door and the vehicle hit a tree, according to CHP.
Yountville postmaster bids goodbye to "the post office from heaven."
The 26-year-old Redding man was jailed on suspicion of resisting arrest and trying to take a law enforcement vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
Another dose of celebration and normalcy returned to Napa on Saturday, in the form of copious barbecue and blues in the heart of downtown.
A painting incident Tuesday afternoon in Napa resulted in a felony vandalism allegation against a 45-year-old man, police reported.
A wrong-way driving incident and a three-vehicle crash both resulted in arrests on suspicion of DUI, according to the highway patrol.
Liquor was stolen from two Napa stores early Thursday morning before the suspects were arrested at a third shop in American Canyon, police reported.
One person in each vehicle was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to Napa Police.