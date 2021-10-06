2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $865,000

Charming! Updated Turn of the Century Victorian 2++/1 with attached 1/1 unit. So cute! Rocking chair quaint front porch invites you into a wood floored parlor with high ceilings, grand moulding, lovely chandelier and big windows. Classic round columns invite you into a gracious and spacious dining room. Kitchen updated with granite, cabinets, etc... Newer tile in the bath with shower over the tub. Each bedroom has a cozy bonus room -perfect office, baby room, dressing area, craft room. Just off the kitchen are stacked washer/dryer in a closet. 2nd unit is delightful! Updated 1/1 with a cheery sunroom, living room, & kitchen and hook-ups for laundry. There's also a full basement that you can easily stand up in! There is a one car garage at the end of a long driveway. Great location, fun to see!