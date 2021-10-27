2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $875,000

Charming Old Town Bungalow tastefully remodeled with solid white oak, porcelain and ceramic tile floors. Gas fireplace, built-in window storage, French doors to Bamboo Deck with a 25yr warranty & fire resistant. Kitchen offers High-end Bosch Induction Stove, electric oven, hood vent and built-in wine cooler. Master bathroom remodel with sliding door to the deck and rear yard. The guest bath has also been completely remodeled. There is new interior sheetrock, closed cell spray foam in walls, floors, and attic plus new Milgard Fiberglass windows, solid wood trim, crown molding & baseboards. Clever converted attic is used as an office has Velux Roof windows, custom cabinets and cork flooring. Electrical, plumbing, lighting (mostly LED), and Deako Wi-Fi smart switches are new. Exterior is Hardie siding and is Fire resistant. Custom metal gate opens to the oversized 1 car garage with Tesla Wall Charger and temp controlled Wine storage. Relax on your front porch or stroll to downtown.