2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $895,000

Amazing close-in downtown Napa. Location, location, location! Just one block to historic and popular Fuller Park and only three blocks to Downtown Napa's First Street shopping, dining, wine tasting, entertainment, and more! This charming home sits on an oversized corner lot with 2 RV Access gates, mature trees, and the possibility of adding a Garage, a Pool, an ADU (or possibly even all 3!). Newer roof, newer double-paned windows, and updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Enjoy the character and history of Old Town Napa living with the modern conveniences of this nicely-updated older home.