2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $925,000

Stunning 1930's Spanish style home near the Downtown core of Napa and Fuller Park. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an open concept, this home checks all the boxes and then some. Gated driveway with off street parking inside and outside the gate. A backyard that offers multiple sitting areas for entertaining and relaxing as well as a lawn and garden beds. A detached oversized garage with 9' tall doors and 12' ceilings round out how complete and turnkey this property is. Central HVAC, tile roof, copper downspouts, solid countertops, wall mounted toilet fixtures, dual pane windows, tankless water heater and 1930's period touches adorn this property. It is rare for such a modernized, but still vintage home to come on the market in Napa. Combine this with the highly desirable location and this property is a must see for anyone interested in a Downtown location.