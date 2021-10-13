You are invited to enjoy this charming 1920's bungalow where life revolves around a majestic fig tree - probably brought here by the original owners as a memory of the Italy they left behind. They wanted to embrace their new beginnings in the beautiful Napa Valley, but they did not want to forget where they came from. A lovely deck off the master bedroom beckons you from the pleasures of the Italian-style garden to the intimacy of a cozy sitting area and a place to lay your head when night comes. Wood floors throughout take you to a guest bedroom/possible office, then down the hall to a light and bright remodeled bathroom. You may then enjoy a spacious living room with a gas log two-sided fireplace or continue into the delightful tastefully updated kitchen and living area. Full basement with a half bath is open for development? Dreams are made here! All this, plus a detached studio, and you are only a short distance from all that downtown Napa has to offer!
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $949,000
