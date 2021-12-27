2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $999,000

Visit Napa and enjoy viewing hills and gardens from the deck of your own 2 bedroom 3 bath luxury hotel suite (units #1039 and #1041) at the Westin Verasa Napa. 100% fee simple (not a time-share). In process of modifying CC&R's to allow increased owner use from 29 to 56 days. When you are not using your suite, Westin/Marriott manages it for you as part of the hotel and you share in the proceeds. One bedroom and bath can be locked out and rented separately. Both bedrooms have Heavenly Beds, TVs and luxurious bathrooms. The suite includes a full size kitchen which opens out to living room and dining area and is equipped with refrigerator, microwave, stove, plates/utensils/glassware, small appliances and breakfast bar with 3 bar stools. Great room includes dining table and chairs, comfortable side chairs, TV and pull-out queen sofa bed. Onsite Michelin-rated La Toque Restaurant, casual dining at Bank Cafe & Bar, valet parking, concierge, fitness room, pool, hot tub, and bocce ball court.