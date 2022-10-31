2 Bedroom Home in Pope Valley - $264,999

Find your retreat at this very cute cabinesque Lake Berryessa Estates 2 bed 2 bath home. Enjoy your favorite morning brew by the warmth of your wood stove, in a living room that features a rustic open beam knotty pine ceiling. As the sun sets, relax & watch a theater of colors unfold through your west-facing window wall. The expansive deck will afford you many a warm summer BBQ amid the song of birds in the surrounding Oaks. Or enjoy a 0.339-acre lot & try gardening. Relish living across an open hillside on Federal land teeming with wildlife & star-filled nights echoing coyote calls. Here, by chance, live a quiet country life with clean fresh air just 40 minutes from St. Helena & all of Napa Valley's finest gifts. Be less than 1-mile distance to Lake Berryessa's main tributary with its available water & open space recreation. Currently, join the POE ($150 yr) for a key to the gates, & gain vehicle access to the seasonal boat launch (Marina) & N. Campground. 1.10.22