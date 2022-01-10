2 Bedroom Home in Pope Valley - $299,000

Newer, single story Bungalow with a creek-side setting! This home is a perfect getaway for those seeking solitude in the country. Near Lake Berryessa and great fishing & boating. Located in the subdivision but with 3/4 of an acre to spread out and relax. House needs some work, check it out. Open living room and kitchen with vaulted ceiling plus two bedrooms and a bath. Simple layout, needs flooring, has fresh paint and a lot of character. The covered deck runs the full length of the house to be enjoyed during all seasons! Neat shop/shed/studio with a little deck located on the second lot which is included in the sale. Ample gardening space, areas for pets, room for both! Warm, dry weather and relaxing views can be yours in this northern Napa County retreat!