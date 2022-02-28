This lovely single level 1200 Sqft 2 bedroom 2 bath plus office home is situated on an elevated 14+/- acres with no neighbor in sight. Totally upgraded, spacious kitchen all new stainless steel appliances, new flooring,new bathrooms,new roof, freshly painted inside and out.Perfect weekend,vacation retreat or build your dream home. An exceptional value.
2 Bedroom Home in Pope Valley - $599,000
