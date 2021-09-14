2 Bedroom Home in Rio Vista - $345,000

This charming Trawler model enjoys a colorfully landscaped lot with mature landscaped surroundings in front and back and features delightfully sunny interiors and a host of nice amenities. Features include attractive tile flooring in the entry, kitchen, family room, and halls, with upgraded carpeting in the master and guest bedrooms, a lovely kitchen with Corian countertops, under cabinet lighting and breakfast nook with bay window, dedicated living, dining, and family rooms, glass door cabinetry in the hallway, and beautiful window coverings with underlying blinds throughout. The master bedroom features a picturesque bay window, a cultured marble vanity, roomy shower, and its own entry to the very private back yard. Outdoors the lush surroundings of the back yard are perfect for relaxation or entertaining on the patio with attractive privacy fencing, a nice lawn area and custom landscaping with a mature shade tree in a fully fenced and secluded garden like atmosphere.