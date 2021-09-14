2 Bedroom Home in Santa Rosa - $3,500

Beautiful Guest Home in Shiloh Estates. Fully furnished for Month to Month Lease. 2BD/2BA plus Kitchen, Living Room with Fireplace and Outside Covered Patio Area with Table Chairs and BBQ. Private Garage, Laundry and Pantry. Central Heat/AC + Gorgeous Views! Wonderful Location for Biking & Hiking. Canoe on property with Lake in the Development. Gated Community. Plus Private Gated Residence. Nice for Traveling Doctors, Writers, Artists or other related traveling Business People or Small Family Getaway! Possibly you are building a home and need an interim place to live? Property sits on 4.86 Acres. Exclusive Area in the Hills Near the Private Mayacama Golf Community. Windsor Golf Course Nearby also for Public Use.