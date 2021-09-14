2 Bedroom Home in Santa Rosa - $795,000

This Manzanita floor plan has a very private setting with an outstanding view of Hood Mountain. Two bedrooms, two baths plus an office/den area. Master bedroom, kitchen, dinning room and office/den all have fabulous views. Master bedroom, front bedroom and office/den all have bay windows. Living room and bedrooms have carpeting. Hardwood floors in kitchen, dining room and office/den. Large lot has much to offer from apple trees, pear tree, grapefruit, lemon, and grapes. Patio area is perfect for entertaining guest or just enjoying the views.