Charming Napa Valley Private Bungalow features 2 Bedrooms & 2 Baths, Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room, Kitchen & Primary Suite. French doors throughout lead to stone walkways and refreshing outdoor space! Very well maintained home with space for a home office, gym, or accessory dwelling unit. Detached garage, off street parking and storage buildings. Walnut & Fruit Trees, custom rock walls and white picket fencing add to the ambiance and charm of this special home!