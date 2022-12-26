Nicely located 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home in a prime location of the Crinella subdivision. Kitchen with upgraded granite countertops, gas stove, hardwood floors, upgraded windows, updated guest bath, and a brick fireplace in the livingroom to warm your soul during the cold winter months. Spacious garage, freshly painted exterior and a good size backyard with for the garden enthusiast. Huge Fig tree and large lemon tree. A great starter home and entry into the wine country.
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,120,000
