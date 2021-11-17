 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,149,000

Charming old water tower house that has been remodeled and updated. Hardwood floors, bright and light spaces. House has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. House is super clean and well maintained with new furnace, new dishwasher and freshly painted. There is a large private backyard with a covered space, chicken coup, metal fountain, and beautiful mature oak trees. Property is about 1/4 acre in size. Detached single car garage and a shed on the property. If you are looking for a special property with a lot of character and charm, in St. Helena, this is the place for you! Easy to see and easy to show - come take a look!

