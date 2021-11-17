Charming old water tower house that has been remodeled and updated. Hardwood floors, bright and light spaces. House has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. House is super clean and well maintained with new furnace, new dishwasher and freshly painted. There is a large private backyard with a covered space, chicken coup, metal fountain, and beautiful mature oak trees. Property is about 1/4 acre in size. Detached single car garage and a shed on the property. If you are looking for a special property with a lot of character and charm, in St. Helena, this is the place for you! Easy to see and easy to show - come take a look!
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,149,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities are seeking information about a shooting Saturday night in Calistoga that injured three people, including a female juvenile.
The 54-year-old Napa resident was doing tree work in the Circle Oaks community at the time of the incident, according to authorities.
Peanut butter fans rejoice. Reese's is releasing its largest peanut butter cup ever: a nine-inch Reese's Thanksgiving Pie. Here's how to get one.
In a $175 million deal, the recently opened Four Seasons Napa Valley in Calistoga will soon be under new ownership, but will remain a Four Seasons.
The popular "Old Photos of Napa Valley" Facebook page offers a hefty dose of Napa nostalgia.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center, approved by the city of Napa planning commission, is now being reconsidered by the developer because its proposed drive-thru was denied by the Napa City Council last week.
This Napa grad is a real life rocket scientist — and he's working on a future mission to Mars.
Something new in Napa: Wilfred's Lounge, a Tiki-style restaurant and lounge, opening this week, pays tribute to to a family heritage of Napa Valley's Komes' family.
Napa homeless to be evicted from "the Bowl" camp in south Napa by Nov. 16, officials say.
A crash Saturday afternoon in rural northern Napa County injured a motorcyclist, according to the California Highway Patrol.