Originally built in 1900, this well-preserved Victorian farmhouse is centrally located on the westside of St. Helena and just 2 blocks from the center of town. High ceilings in the living room and bedrooms provide for ample light and a feeling of abundant space. A covered sitting porch in front allows one to gaze at the 100-year resident walnut tree or catch the evening sunset. The recently remodeled kitchen and eating area has granite counter tops, updated cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. The garage has been remodeled including interior sheetrock and recessed lighting and would make an exceptional office, art studio or gym/yoga room. With a deep lot, options for constructing an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), potting shed and/or gardens are all potentially feasible. Residence is being sold fully furnished and turnkey.
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,199,000
