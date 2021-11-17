Prime westside cul-de-sac. 2 Houses on one lot plus detached garage with full bath. Cozy front cottage has 2 beds, 1 1/2 baths with original hardwood floors and steel casement windows. Back cottage is a 740+- 1 bed 1 bath with a sun drenched kitchen/dining area. Both cottages have their own patio areas. Detached garage had been used as a home business with full bath and glass panel door. Could be used as a workshop or converted back to a 2 car garage. Bring your contractor and update the cottages or just rent out as is. Make a great investment!
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,375,000
