2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,475,000

Straight out of Cottages and Gardens, this residence has been beautifully updated with high-end finishes throughout. Stunning high ceilings, timeless finishes, and an ideal floor plan for either a full-time residence or weekend home in the heart of the Napa Valley Wine Country. The 1,032+|- square foot two-bedroom, 2 full bathroom, 1 level home offers a rare blend of Oak flooring, and all-day natural light. Perfectly placed on one of St. Helena's most desirable in town locations! The outstanding mature gardens include raised planting beds,roses, and mature plantings. The exterior living spaces offer outdoor dining and entertaining areas. Located just a few blocks from downtown St. Helena's many famed shops, art galleries, fine restaurants, wineries, and in close proximity to the world class Meadowood.