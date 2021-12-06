2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,695,000

A perfect jewel: single level country cottage on St Helena's renowned West Side. Private entry garden offers immediate sense of calm and serenity and leads to the quiet open floor plan conducive to indoor/outdoor living. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, stone fireplace in living room, wood-texture ceramic tile floors, country kitchen, French doors to thoughtfully designed garden room and studio. Home and garage have been outfitted with storage throughout for an active and busy lifestyle and for the collections of a lifetime. Artist/office studio situated in garden lives like a third bedroom. Entertain in the outdoor room and view reflecting pool. Save energy with rooftop solar. Main House features a unique fusion of mid-century modern with Asian accents, light-filled views of glorious gardens. Handcrafted shoji screens divide bedroom and guest room. Bathrooms feature large showers, custom sinks. Main bath opens to outdoor Japanese jetted tub in gated garden w/shower. High-end appliances. Much more