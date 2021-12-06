A perfect jewel: single level country cottage on St Helena's renowned West Side. Private entry garden offers immediate sense of calm and serenity and leads to the quiet open floor plan conducive to indoor/outdoor living. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, stone fireplace in living room, wood-texture ceramic tile floors, country kitchen, French doors to thoughtfully designed garden room and studio. Home and garage have been outfitted with storage throughout for an active and busy lifestyle and for the collections of a lifetime. Artist/office studio situated in garden lives like a third bedroom. Entertain in the outdoor room and view reflecting pool. Save energy with rooftop solar. Main House features a unique fusion of mid-century modern with Asian accents, light-filled views of glorious gardens. Handcrafted shoji screens divide bedroom and guest room. Bathrooms feature large showers, custom sinks. Main bath opens to outdoor Japanese jetted tub in gated garden w/shower. High-end appliances. Much more
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The shooting took place at about 3:40 p.m. Thursday and is believed to be gang-related, according to police.
A new Napan, who was homeless, died at the Home Depot in November. His family is looking for answers.
A Napa woman faces felony allegations of DUI and child endangerment in connection to the wreck Thursday on Imola Avenue, CHP reported.
Police said the arrests on Wednesday are linked to a July 2 attack in downtown Napa in which five people were wounded.
South Napa County is mentioned sometimes as an alternative place for Highway 37 away from sea level rise, but not yet seriously.
A woman was arrested Sunday morning after passing a counterfeit $100 bill in a Napa convenience store, according to police.
Napans Don and Debbie Nichols have created a holiday wonderland at their east Napa home that will surely blow your mind.
A 73-year-old man died and a second person was hospitalized with burns in the blaze late Monday night on Brown Street, according to Napa Police.
The driver's pickup contained $2,000 cash, 19 cellphones, and the key to a self-storage locker where suspected cocaine was later found, police said.
BottleRock Napa Valley will release a limited number of tickets for sale to Napa residents beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6.