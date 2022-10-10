2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,850,000

Located on one of the most desirable West side streets in St Helena and walking distance to Downtown restaurants and shopping. The charming two-bedroom residence features living room with vaulted ceilings, remodeled kitchen and spacious family room with wet bar area. Primary bedroom located upstairs with guest bedroom on main level. Low maintenance indoor / outdoor living with paver lined patios and walkways, beautiful mature palms and raised planter beds. The 591 SF garage / barn features a separate flex space currently being utilized as office + laundry. Potential for ADU conversion (Buyer to verify with City of St. Helena agencies). Enclosed country gravel driveway that can accommodate multiple cars for on-site parking.